Adam Gase says Quinnen Williams is staying put

Tuesday brought a report that the Jets were shopping defensive tackle Quinnen Williams that was quickly refuted by many others, although that didn’t rule out someone making a call to the Jets with an offer they couldn’t refuse for the 2019 first-round pick.

On Wednesday, head coach Adam Gase did his part to deny that the Jets would even listen to such a call. Gase said there was nothing to the initial report and said Williams will remain with the team beyond the November 3 trade deadline.

“He’s going to be here,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Williams has 28 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble for the Jets so far this season.