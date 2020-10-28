B.J. Finney, seventh-round pick to Cincinnati for Carlos Dunlap

Getty Images

When word of the trade sending defensive end Carlos Dunlap from Cincinnati to Seattle first surfaced, there wasn’t mention of the specific compensation going back to the Bengals.

That compensation is now known. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a seventh-round pick are heading to Seattle.

Finney has played 29 special teams snaps for the Seahawks in six games this season. He made 13 starts on the interior of the Steelers line during his first four seasons in the league.

The move comes at a moment when the Bengals are dealing with a slew of injuries to their offensive line. Left tackle Jonah Williams, right tackle Bobby Hart and center Trey Hopkins were all hurt last Sunday and reports this week indicated they would be signing guard Quinton Spain as a free agent.