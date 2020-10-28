Byron Pringle is the AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Chiefs Offense never hit peak levels on a snowy day in Denver in Week 7, but that didn’t stop them from blowing out the Broncos.

Kansas City forced four turnovers, sacked Drew Lock and scored a defensive touchdown in the second quarter that put them up by 11 points. The Broncos cut that lead to eight points, but only for a matter of seconds.

Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle took the ensuing kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown that set off a flurry of scoring for the defending champs. They’d stretch their lead to 28 points in a game that they wound up winning 43-16.

It was Pringle’s first kickoff return of the year and the result was good enough for him to be named the AFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday. He joins kicker Harrison Butker as Chiefs players to take that honor this season.