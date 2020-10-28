Cardinals sign Josh Mauro off Jaguars’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed defensive lineman Josh Mauro from Jacksonville’s practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Mauro returns to Arizona, where he played 47 games with 26 starts from 2014-17. He made 70 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for the Cardinals.

He played 12 games with four starts while with the Giants in 2018 and 13 games with seven starts with the Raiders last season. Mauro joined the Jaguars this year.

Mauro, 29, originally entered the league with Pittsburgh as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2014 from Stanford. He signed with Arizona from the Steelers’ practice squad that same season.

The Cardinals also announced they signed running back Khalfani Muhammad and defensive lineman Daniel Wise to the practice squad.