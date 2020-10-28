Chris Jones limited with a groin injury; Sammy Watkins still out

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones missed the Patriots game in Week 4 with a groin injury. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice with the same injury.

Jones played a season-low 52 percent of the team’s defensive snaps Sunday, making a sack and three tackles in his 40 plays.

For the season, Jones has 21 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Safety Armani Watts (illness), right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) and receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Watkins hasn’t played since Week 5 against the Raiders. He was expected to miss at least a couple of weeks.

Schwartz started Week 6 against the Bills despite his injury, but he only played eight snaps before leaving the game. He sat out Sunday’s game against Denver.

Schwartz had a streak of 134 consecutive starts snapped. Mike Remmers started in Schwartz’s place.