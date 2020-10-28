Cowboys are releasing Dontari Poe, Daryl Worley

Getty Images

Some would say defensive tackle Dontari Poe‘s fate in Dallas was sealed the moment he took a knee during the anthem. Regardless, he’s out. So is cornerback Daryl Worley.

NFL Media reports that the Cowboys will cut both Poe and Worley after failing to find a trade partner for either player.

The moves won’t save the Cowboys any money, since both can collect the balance of their base salaries ($2 million for Poe and $1.5 million for Worley) as termination pay. The only payments avoided will be the per-game roster bonuses that both would have been eligible to receive if on the active roster — $62,500 per game for Poe and $31,250 for Worley.

As one source explained it, the Cowboys just wanted to get them out of the building, because they were underachieving.

So now they become free agents, and they can keep whatever they earn elsewhere and receive the balance of their 2020 base salaries from the Cowboys.

The final cost, assuming both collect termination pay, will be $6.656 million to the Cowboys, based on the signing bonuses, base salaries, and active roster bonuses paid to each for the first seven games of the season.