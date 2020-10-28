Dalvin Cook will practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook didn’t play in Week 6 and had a bye last week, so his groin injury has had a good chunk of time to heal up ahead of the team’s return to work.

That time has allowed for enough healing that Cook is going to see how things go on the field. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said at his Wednesday press conference that the running back is going to take part in practice with the rest of the team.

Zimmer added that his expectation is that Cook will be able to play against the Packers this weekend, although his history of downplaying the significance of injuries suggests it is best to wait for an idea of how Cook is feeling after ramping up his workload.

Cook has 92 carries for 489 yards and seven touchdowns in his five appearances this season. He’s scored at least once in every game he’s played.