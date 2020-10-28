Danielle Hunter has surgery to repair herniated disc

Getty Images

When the Vikings last prepared to play the Packers, defensive end Danielle Hunter landed on injured reserve the Wednesday before the game. As the Vikings prepare to play the Packers again, it’s now completely clear that Hunter won’t be back.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters earlier today that Hunter has had surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck, and that he’s done for the year.

Zimmer had downplayed Hunter’s condition throughout camp, calling it a “small tweak.” He’s now salty about those who gently reminded him that he’s full of something other than salt (the word in question starts and ends with the same letters).

“When you guys give me crap about this thing being a tweak, when it all started, when he woke up, he thought he slept on his neck wrong, so that’s why it was a tweak,” Zimmer said.

OK, fine, but “small tweak” implies that it’s no big deal. At some point it became a big deal. Zimmer chose not to be forthcoming about that until after the “small tweak” resulted in neck surgery.