Dolphins extend Adam Shaheen

In July, the Dolphins sent a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Bears for tight end Adam Shaheen. He clearly has exceeded expectations in Miami.

The Dolphins are signing Shaheen to a two-year contract extension with $3.2 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Bears took Shaheen in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft but never got much out of him during an injury-plagued three seasons in Chicago. They were likely to release him if the Dolphins hadn’t traded for him.

Primarily a blocking tight end, Shaheen has played 32 percent of the Dolphins’ offensive snaps this season.