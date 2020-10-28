Doug Marrone taking things “outside the box” in Jacksonville

Getty Images

The Jaguars hit their bye week on a six-game losing streak and head coach Doug Marrone promised the team will be doing some different things when they return for a Week 9 game against the Texans.

Marrone said he’s “done crazy s–t before” over the course of his coaching career and that he’s planning to go off the beaten path again this year in order to get better results out of the team.

“I’m not going to bulls–t anyone, I’m kind of fired up,” Marrone said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “And I know you guys are probably sitting like, ‘What the hell’s going on? How can this guy be fired up? They just lost six games in a row,’ and I understand that. I totally do but I’m going to bust my ass, I mean I’m telling you now. I’m going to look at some things, I want to go a little bit outside the box. I want to challenge these coaches and challenge these players and see. I’m going to do whatever can to get the best out of this team and best out of these players.”

Marrone wasn’t sharing any of the unorthodox thoughts he might be having about the team, but there’s little that should be off the table for a club that’s gone 12-27 since the start of the 2018 season. Should pulling out all the stops fail to reverse course, it seems like there’s a good chance that it will be someone else pushing the buttons come 2021.