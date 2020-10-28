Falcons rule out Takk McKinley; Julio Jones off report

Getty Images

The Falcons ruled out defensive end Takk McKinley for Thursday’s game against the Panthers. He has a groin injury that kept him out of practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

The injury kept McKinley sidelined in Week 6 before he played 23 defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

He is the only player with an injury designation for the Falcons.

The team, though, still won’t have defensive tackles coach Jess Simpson, who remains in COVID-19 protocol. The Falcons announced Simpson won’t make the trip.

Star receiver Julio Jones is off the injury report after a full practice Wednesday. A hip injury limited him earlier in the week.

Center Alex Mack (knee), offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (elbow) and receiver Russell Gage (knee) were limited in Wednesday’s practice but will play.