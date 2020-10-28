Jamal Adams remains out of practice

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that he expected safety Jamal Adams to have a limited practice. Adams didn’t.

Adams missed practice with a groin injury as well as a non-COVID-19 illness.

It is unclear whether the illness is what kept Adams out Wednesday.

He has missed three games after straining his groin against the Cowboys in Week 3. Adams has 23 tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup.

The Seahawks also were without their top three running backs, with Chris Carson (foot), Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and Travis Homer (knee) all sitting out.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion/hamstring), guard Mike Iupati (back), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee/rest), safety Ugo Amadi (hamstring), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) and receiver Freddie Swain (hamstring) were out of practice, too.

Left tackle Duane Brown (knee) was limited as were receiver DK Metcalf (load management), receiver Tyler Lockett (load management) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (load management).