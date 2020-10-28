Jerry Hughes is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Bills trailed at halftime of last Sunday’s game against the Jets and they never got into the end zone before the day was out, but they were able to snap a two-game losing streak thanks to their defense.

After giving up 10 early points, the Bills shut out the Jets the rest of the way and left the Meadowlands with an 18-10 win. Defensive end Jerry Hughes had a big hand in that effort.

Hughes had six tackles, two sacks, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and an interception over the course of the afternoon.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Hughes has been named the AFC defensive player of the week. It’s a first for the 11-year veteran and he’ll try for another successful outing against New England this week.