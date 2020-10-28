Jerry Jones: We have financial ability to get good players

Getty Images

The Cowboys traded edge rusher Everson Griffen to the Lions on Tuesday afternoon, but team owner Jerry Jones wasn’t talking about shipping out more players earlier in the day.

Jones gave an emphatic defense of the team’s coaching staff during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning, but did suggest that the team would be looking to shuffle things around on the roster in hopes of improving the play on the field. He said the team has the “financial ability to get good football players” and expressed a desire to bring in some of them.

“The facts are that fundamentally, we’re not stopping the run and when you don’t do that, then a lot of other things come in behind that as to what you are lacking,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “But we got to correct this. We got to correct it. We’ll change some personnel for sure. We just to step in here and make adjustments. That’s what you do.”

With around $24 million in cap space, the Cowboys do have room to make some moves but their recent play has done little to suggest that a tweak or two is going to suddenly send their ship in the right direction.