Jimmy Orr dies at 85

USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL receiver Jimmy Orr, who played 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Colts, has died. He was 85.

A two-time Pro Bowler who entered the league as a 25th-round pick of the Rams in 1957, Orr is best remembered by many as the man who was frantically waving his arms while wide open on a flea flicker in Super Bowl III. Quarterback Earl Morrall, who had connected with Orr when the same play was used earlier in the season, didn’t see Orr.

Orr’s last year came in 1970, which ended with the Colts winning Super Bowl V.

Orr appeared in 149 regular-season games with 126 starts, catching 400 passes for 7,914 yards and 66 touchdowns.

We extend our condolences to Orr’s family, friends, teammates, and colleagues.