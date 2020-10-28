Kirk Cousins wants to end season in “different place” after throwing 10 picks

Getty Images

Kirk Cousins has never thrown more than 13 interceptions in a season. The Vikings quarterback has thrown 10 already this season.

That puts him on pace for 27.

The last time a Vikings quarterback threw 20 or more interceptions in a season was 2002 when Daunte Culpepper threw 23. Tommy Kramer threw 26 in 1985.

“Every interception’s a little different, so you go back and look at each one and say, ‘Why was that the case on this one?’” Cousins said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “And certainly the first one against Atlanta, I would say, I got too locked in on Justin (Jefferson) and didn’t need to force it. I wouldn’t say many of the others were pre-determining, and a lot of them you shrug your shoulders and say, ‘Hail Marys are unfortunate; tipped passes are unfortunate.’ ”

Cousins is tied with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for the most interceptions in the league this season, though Wentz has played one more game. Cousins has had two Hail Mary passes picked off.

The Vikings spent the off week working on reducing Cousins’ interceptions.

“You want to get it corrected,” Cousins said. “You want to finish the year in a much different place.”

That means not leading the league in interceptions. According to Tomasson, only three quarterbacks have thrown 27 or more interceptions in a season this century: Jameis Winston threw 30 interceptions last season for Tampa Bay; Brett Favre tossed 29 picks for the Packers in 2005; and Eli Manning threw 27 interceptions in 2013.