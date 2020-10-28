Knee injury keeps Jadeveon Clowney out of Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney injured his left knee in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. He was not ready to practice Wednesday.

The team lists him as a non-participant because of his knee injury.

Clowney played 58 of 79 defensive snaps Sunday and made four tackles, a pass breakup, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble.

In early 2017, Clowney had arthroscopic surgery on the left knee. He injured his right knee as a rookie, ultimately having microfracture surgery.

Clowney has appeared in every game this season, his first with the Titans. He has 14 tackles, no sacks and five quarterback hits.

The Titans also were missing safety Dane Cruikshank (groin), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (illness), tackle Dennis Kelly (knee), defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (not injury related) and cornerback Tye Smith (shoulder) at Wednesday’s practice.

Offensive lineman Daniel Munyer (hand) was limited.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who practiced three days last week but was inactive for Sunday’s game, continues to work his way back.

“We’d like to get everybody back that we could possibly get back and see where Adoree’ is this week,” coach Mike Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “We’ll practice and see how he feels and see how he responds.”