Mark Ingram not practicing Wednesday

Getty Images

Running back Mark Ingram left Baltimore’s Week 6 win over the Eagles with an ankle injury and he wasn’t able to heal up enough over the bye week to get on the practice field on Wednesday.

Per multiple reports, Ingram was one of four members of the roster who was not present as the Ravens opened up on-field preparations for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. The injury wasn’t considered severe, but his status will remain up in the air for the time being.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, quarterback Robert Griffin III, and defensive lineman Calais Campbell were also out of practice. Campbell has gotten rest days on Wednesdays throughout the season.

While those four players were not at practice, newly acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and practice squad wideout Dez Bryant were at practice with their new team for the first time.