Michael Thomas misses another practice

Three wide receivers were missing from Saints practice on Wednesday.

Only two of those wideouts were on the injury report. Emmanuel Sanders remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so he’s not on the active roster heading into Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway are on the active roster and they were the other two wideouts missing from practice.

Thomas has not played since hurting his ankle in Week 1 and a hamstring injury was added to his list of ailments last week. Both injuries are listed on Wednesday’s injury report.

Callaway hurt his ankle while positing a team-high eight catches for 75 yards in last Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Panthers. He downplayed the severity of the injury, so the coming days should provide some clue about his chances of playing this weekend.

Guard Nick Easton (concussion) and tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) were limited participants.