Mike Munchak away from Broncos due to COVID-19 protocols

Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins is back with the team after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but another one of the team’s assistants is now missing due to the protocols in place for this season.

As first reported by Brandon Krisztal of KOA, offensive line coach Mike Munchak is not at practice with the team on Wednesday. He is absent due to COVID-19 protocols that call for anyone who tests positive or has close contact with an infected party to stay away from the team.

Assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper will be running the drills in Munchak’s absence.

Dave Althouse of KDVR reports the Broncos linemen are wearing masks under their helmets as part of the intensive protocols put in place for teams in the wake of positive tests or contacts with infected people.