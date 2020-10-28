MLB will investigate Justin Turner’s decision to celebrate with COVID-19

USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball will huff and puff and potentially blow Justin Turner’s house down, if of course the MLB Players Association lets MLB do it.

MLB has issued a statement regarding last night’s inexplicable failure of the Dodgers to keep third baseman Justin Turner in isolation after he was removed from the game in the eighth inning following a positive test for COVID-19 that emerged during the game.

“Immediately upon receiving notice from the laboratory of a positive test, protocols were triggered, leading to the removal of Justin Turner from last night’s game,” MLB said in a statement. “Turner was placed into isolation for the safety of those around him. However, following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others. While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply.

“The Commissioner’s Office is beginning a full investigation into this matter and will consult with the Players Association within the parameters of the joint 2020 Operations Manual.

“Last night, nasal swabs were conducted on the Dodgers’ traveling party. Both the Rays and Dodgers were tested again today and their travel back to their home cities will be determined after being approved by the appropriate authorities.”

It’s good that MLB is willing to say what everyone knows: Turner’s conduct was wrong. It also was selfish and stupid and shortsighted and dangerous, especially since he posed maskless for a team photo next to manager Dave Roberts, a cancer survivor.

The consequences should extend beyond Turner. Whoever from the Dodgers should have kept him from the field should be penalized for their failure, too.

To the NFL’s credit, it wouldn’t have to issues penalties for something like this. As explained earlier today, the NFL would never let it happen.