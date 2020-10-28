No practice for Myles Garrett on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Browns kicked off the practice week without their top defensive player.

Defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice on Wednesday. He is listed with an ankle injury, although it is not one that seems to be a cause of much concern for the team.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team was “just being cautious” with the league’s leader in sacks and the expectation is that he’ll be able to practice later this week. If that’s the case, he should be in line to face the Raiders on Sunday.

Tight end Austin Hooper remained out of practice after having his appendix removed last week. Linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee), guard Wyatt Teller (calf), and center JC Tretter (knee) also sat out the session.

Right tackle Jack Conklin (knee), running back Kareem Hunt (ribs), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (hip, rib), and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (hamstring) were listed as limited.