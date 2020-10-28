Patriots QB coach: Our problems are fixable

Getty Images

The Patriots aren’t changing quarterbacks, so the offensive focus in New England at this point is on finding a way to make the unit more effective with Cam Newton in the starting lineup.

In press conferences on Tuesday, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch both pointed to practice as the way to make that happen. McDaniels said he doesn’t “think there’s any shortcut to this” and that the key is to drill down on the things the offense is comfortable doing “and transfer that into the game.”

Fisch noted the practice time that the team missed earlier this month due to positive COVID-19 tests and said that he thinks that has contributed to some of the team’s issues. He added that his belief is that the issues can be corrected now that they’re working on a more regular schedule.

“Practice is what helps you there and when you don’t have as much practice time as he probably would have liked over the last three weeks, there’s some things that may or may not have slipped. . . . I don’t think there’s anything there that is a problem right now that is not fixable,” Fisch said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

At 2-4, there’s time for the Patriots to get back on track before the season gets away from them. That won’t be the case forever, so the sooner the better in New England.