Peyton Manning takes shots at Tom Brady over pass to Gronk, fourth down confusion

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 28, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw a pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski that appeared to find Gronk between three Green Bay defenders and drew praise as a great pass on the game broadcast. But Peyton Manning says it wasn’t a great pass at all.

On the Detail show Manning does for ESPN, Manning broke down the play and said Brady was actually trying to hit Mike Evans — and then Manning took another shot at Brady for appearing not to realize it was fourth down on the Bucs’ last play of their loss to the Bears.

“Do you think Tom was throwing to Gronk?” Manning asked. “Troy Aikman thought he was. Thought it was one of the best throws he made all game. I’m not so sure. I’m going to go out on a limb and say he’s coming out here to Evans.”

Manning broke down Brady’s options on the play and what was going through Brady’s mind.

“I’m going to throw kind of a high ball to Evans that’s going to be Evans’ ball or nobody else’s, but guess who runs right underneath it? It’s Gronk,” Manning said. “Will we get Tom to admit who he was throwing to? I don’t think so. He wouldn’t admit that he didn’t know it was fourth down. There’s no way he’s going to admit he wasn’t throwing to Gronk, especially after Aikman says, What an unbelievable throw.”

Manning said that because reporters aren’t allowed in NFL locker rooms this year, Brady isn’t getting the scrutiny he otherwise would.

“You don’t have to explain it, especially via these Zoom interviews these guys are getting to do,” Manning said. “How lucky are these guys? No press conferences with reporters right in your face, asking you, Who were you throwing to? Why did you take that sack? Were you going for it on fourth down? Did you know it was fourth down? The Zoom interviews, they’re easy to do, so you don’t have to explain it.”

Manning may have been partially joking about Brady, with whom he has long had a friendly rivalry. But there also seemed to be some truth in what Manning was saying, that he thinks Brady has gotten a pass for some big mistakes this season.

15 responses to “Peyton Manning takes shots at Tom Brady over pass to Gronk, fourth down confusion

  1. This is objectively interesting and legitimate. Nothing wrong with a HOF QB dissecting a play. It DOES make sense he’s throwing to Evans. Nevermind the 4th down business.
    This is good stuff, everyone relax

  6. Isn’t this the reason Manning didn’t want to do tv? He would call it like he sees it and that wouldn’t go over with other players that well, and specifically Eli.

  7. The way to get attention and ratings on one of these “analysis” shows is to throw (verbal) bombs. Manning is just playing the broadcast game. It’s an easy way to get attention. Once again, Peyton riding Brady’s coat tails.

  8. First off, they’re friends. So I’m sure they go back and forth on stuff all the time with the camaraderie and respect that goes along with it.

    Make no mistake though—Peyton knows what everyone does, and he feels it not so deep under that skin. Historically, it’s Brady, then everyone else. That fact will never leave, so there will always be some passive-aggressive jabbing.

    Kind of like Mickelson when he’s around Tiger. Even though Mickelson is great, he knows who the top dog is.

  9. Obviously if you read the comments it looks like a shot below the belt, but if you actually WATCHED the show you know it’s Peyton being Peyton. Him and Brady are friends, and Peyton throws jabs at everyone. Whatever. I’m a Bucs fan and see no issue with this personally, but I’m sure people will be mad

  10. Sorry Manning, but I’m going to take the word of Aikman, who not only was calling the game but also doesn’t have an axe to grind with Brady.

  11. Brady was lucky, but luck plays a huge role in football. The ball going to an unintended player happens all of the time.

    The bottom line is that the Bucs won

  12. Peyton and Brady faced off in the AFC Championship game four times. Peyton won three of the four. Twice Brady faced off with Peyton’s brother in the Super Bowl. He lost both times. In spite of all the cheating, Brady still couldn’t get it done when going up against the Manning brothers.
    #truth

  13. it’s time we all recognize that peyton was a gigantic choke artist. I can tell you first hand EVERYONE in indy would take TB12 10 out of 10 times over peyton if given the chance. he beat us like a rug over and over and over :'(

  14. I thought the same thing in regards to the pass to Gronk. Sure looked like Evans was the intended target. And well, the 4th down play in Chicago speaks for itself.

  15. Did he analyze the deep TD throw to Miller, a pass that had a window of about a foot wide and a foot deep, to a well-covered smallish WR? The one that the announcer said was like dropping a ball into a 5 gallon bucket from 50 yards out?

    That throw was amazing.

    The frozen rope scrambling TD toss to Godwin that unfortunately broke Godwin’s finger was quite a play too.

