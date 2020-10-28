Report: Falcons talking to teams about trading Takk McKinley

Getty Images

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley hasn’t practiced yet this week because of a groin injury and his next appearance on a practice field could come with another team.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Falcons have been talking about a McKinley trade with other teams. No deal is reportedly imminent, but Pelissero adds that other teams believe McKinley will be on the move before the November 3 deadline.

McKinley has been dealing with the groin injury for several weeks and has missed three games. He has eight tackles, seven quarterback hits and a sack on the year.

The 2017 first-round pick has 17.5 sacks over the course of his career. He’s set for free agency after this season as the Falcons declined their option on his contract for 2021.