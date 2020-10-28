Russell Okung listed as doubtful for Thursday night

Getty Images

Running back Christian McCaffrey remains on the Panthers’ injured reserve list at the moment, so he does not appear on the injury report that the team turned in for Thursday night’s game against the Falcons.

McCaffrey’s status could change and he’ll almost certainly be playing if it does. Left tackle Russell Okung probably won’t be blocking for him should that happen.

Okung has been listed as doubtful to play due to a calf injury. He was injured during last Sunday’s loss to the Saints and replaced in the lineup by Greg Little.

Defensive end Marquis Haynes (knee), defensive tackle Zach Kerr (toe), guard John Miller (ankle), and defensive end Efe Obada (back) have been listed as questionable. Kerr did not practice Wednesday, but the others were listed as full participants.