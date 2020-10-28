Tevin Coleman, Jordan Reed, K’Waun Williams returning to practice

Getty Images

The 49ers are set to get some players on their injured reserve list back at practice.

The team announced on Wednesday that running back Tevin Coleman, tight end Jordan Reed, and cornerback K'Waun Williams have all been designated to return from injured reserve. The move opens 21-day windows for all three players to practice before the team faces a deadline to activate them or shut them down for the year.

Coleman last played in Week Two and has been recovering from a knee injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that there is an “outside chance” he will be able to play against Seattle this week.

Reed hurt his knee in Week Three and has missed the last four games. He caught 11 passes before being injured. Williams also has a knee injury and has been out the last three games.