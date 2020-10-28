Texans placing Max Scharping on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Texans closed their training facility Wednesday after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The team will place offensive guard Max Scharping on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. Although the NFL doesn’t reveal whether a player tested positive for COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who did, this one is easy to connect the dots.

The Texans are on their bye this week, so there’s no immediate threat to the schedule. All NFL players are tested every day, including during bye weeks.

The Texans also are activating receiver Isaiah Coulter to the active roster from injured reserve, according to Wilson.

Coulter, a rookie, injured his neck during training camp. He went on injured reserve before the season and returned to practice Oct. 7.