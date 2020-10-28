Vikings place Cameron Dantzler on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Vikings have placed rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

The COVID-19 list is for players who have tested positive or come in close contact with someone who has.

Dantzler, 22, has appeared in four games, starting all four, for the Vikings. He has made 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and no interceptions.

Dantzler has seen action on 61 percent of the defensive snaps and four percent on special teams.

The Vikings selected him with the 89th overall choice after he started two seasons at Mississippi State.