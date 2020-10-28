Wisconsin-Nebraska game canceled because of COVID-19 outbreak

Getty Images

The Big Ten first scheduled its season, then canceled its season, then re-scheduled its season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week the Big Ten finally started its season, and this week a Big Ten game has to be canceled because of an outbreak.

Wisconsin has announced that its football program is shutting down for at least one week because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has seen six players and six staffers test positive. Among those testing positive are starting quarterback Graham Mertz and head coach Paul Chryst.

The eight-game Big Ten season has no bye weeks, so the Wisconsin-Nebraska game will apparently need to be canceled, and not just postponed.

Although most major programs are playing, the college football season has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are few signs that college football (or America) is trending in the right direction.