Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown looks fantastic

Getty Images

Wide receiver Antonio Brown can’t start practicing with the Buccaneers until next week, but he was in the building for the first time since signing with the team on Wednesday and made a good first impression on head coach Bruce Arians.

Brown is able to attend meetings and work with the strength and conditioning staff as he acclimates himself to his new surroundings. Arians got a chance to catch up with the wideout and offered a positive review of the interaction to reporters.

“He looks fantastic. I think we had really good conversations today, he and I,” Arians said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “He was in the meetings and everything. And he’s working with Anthony Piroli and the strength staff. He looks in great shape. Yeah, ready to go next week.”

Arians said that Brown will be “ready to go next week,” which suggests that he’ll be on track to play against the Saints in Week 9 in what will be a highly anticipated debut performance in Tampa.