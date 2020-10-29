Calvin Ridley limps into locker room with ankle injury

USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Ridley caught a 19-yard pass from Matt Ryan with 8:49 remaining in the second quarter. At the end of the play, though, the Falcons receiver grabbed the middle of his left foot.

He walked to the sideline, where he dropped to a knee.

The Falcons’ medical staff then escorted Ridley to the locker room for further evaluation. He walked with a noticeable limp.

The team lists him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Ridley has three catches for 42 yards.

Two plays after Ridley’s catch, Atlanta scored its first touchdown of the night. Ryan scrambled 13 yards for the score. The Falcons earlier settled for two red zone field goals.

Atlanta now trails 14-13.