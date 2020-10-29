Cardinals will host 4,200 fans in each of next two home games

Getty Images

The Cardinals welcomed 1,200 fans to last Sunday’s home victory over the Seahawks. The Arizona Department of Health Services is allowing the Cardinals to have more for each of their next two home games.

The Cardinals announced Thursday they are allowed to have 4,200 fans for games against the Dolphins on Nov. 8 and the Bills on Nov. 15.

“Any determination concerning attendance for the remaining three regular-season home games will be made at a later date,” the team said in a statement.

The Cardinals will sell tickets to season ticket holders starting in account seniority order with those who did not purchase for the Seahawks game.

The team will allocate the 4,200 tickets in pods of two and assign on the east and west sidelines as well as the north end zone.