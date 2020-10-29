Chargers cancel practice as precaution after positive COVID-19 test

Getty Images

The Chargers had one player return a positive test for COVID-19 on Thursday, but out of an abundance of caution, they canceled practice.

All players were sent home from the team facility and went through virtual meetings.

“Well, we’ve done a really good job with the contact tracing,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “Players take this very seriously. As of right now, we feel like we have it contained. We’ll get another round of testing back tonight, and we’ll know more. As of right now, I just wanted to make sure we keep it contained and give the players a little more peace of mind.”

Lynn said the team will make up the work with more extensive practices the next two days.

“We will pick up tomorrow where we left off today,” Lynn said. “We knew we were going to have to adjust and adapt, and that’s what we’re doing today.”

Lynn said he has heard nothing from the league about potentially postponing Sunday’s game at the Broncos.

“Not that I know of,” Lynn said.