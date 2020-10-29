Clemson announces Trevor Lawrence has “mild” COVID-19 symptoms

Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence does indeed have COVID-19. Coach Dabo Swinney confirmed the diagnosis on Thursday night.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation,” Swinney said in a statement. “He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

The “Go Tigers” seems a little odd, given the context. Regardless, Lawrence isn’t available this week and it remains to be seen if he’ll face Notre Dame next weekend. Go Irish.