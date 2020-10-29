Cowboys are NFL’s only winless team against the spread

Getty Images

If you’ve bet against the Cowboys this season, you’ve done quite well for yourself.

The Cowboys are 0-7 against the spread this season, as noted by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. They’re the only team in the league that’s winless against the spread.

Their record against the spread shows what a disappointing season this has been in Dallas. Expected to be a good team, the Cowboys have won just two games, by one point at home against the 1-6 Falcons and by three points at home against the 1-6 Giants. The Cowboys’ losing margins have grown bigger as the season has gone on; their losses have been by three, seven, nine, 22 and 28 points.

The Cowboys are nine-point underdogs against the Eagles on Sunday night. If the trend continues they’ll lose by double digits.