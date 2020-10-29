Curtis Samuel has three touches, two touchdowns

USA TODAY Sports

Curtis Samuel scored his first touchdown of the season last week. He has two already tonight.

The Panthers receiver has given his team a 14-6 lead over the Falcons.

Samuel’s first touchdown came on a 12-yard run. His second on a flea flicker with Mike Davis taking the handoff before pitching it to Teddy Bridgewater, who threw a 29-yard touchdown on Samuel.

Falcons safety Ricardo Allen got a fingertip on the pass, but it didn’t prevent Samuel from catching it.

Samuel has three touches for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers’ second touchdown drive covered only 40 yards and took only four plays following an interception by Donte Jackson. Brian Burns pressured Matt Ryan, who tried to hit Calvin Ridley but instead had Jackson pick it.

Bridgewater is 5-of-6 for 75 yards and one touchdown. Robby Anderson, like Samuel, has two catches for 32 yards.

Ryan is 7-of-11 for 119 yards and an interception. Julio Jones has four catches for 85 yards.