Dabo Swinney: I’d be surprised if Trevor Lawrence comes back

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence raised some eyebrows this week when he said he doesn’t know if he’ll turn pro after this season, when he’s expected to be the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Lawrence’s coach, however, thinks Lawrence is in his last year of college football.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he is expecting Lawrence to do what virtually every top prospect does and get paid as soon as he can.

“I mean, we’ll certainly let him stay if that’s what he wants to do. But I’d be surprised if he’s back with the Tigers next year, but who knows? You never know. I didn’t think Christian Wilkins was coming back, but he did,” Swinney said on Sirius XM, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Lawrence is off to a strong start for No. 1 Clemson this season. He’s likely to be playing in the College Football Playoff, and that will be the end of his amateur career.