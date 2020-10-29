Falcons lead Panthers 16-14 at halftime but left points on field

USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have 251 yards of offense. They have scored on four of five possessions.

But Atlanta settled for three red zone field goals and leads the Panthers only 16-14.

The Falcons drove to the Carolina 3, 18, 13 and 18 on four different drives. Their only touchdown came on a 13-yard Matt Ryan scramble.

Younghoe Koo kicked field goals of 20, 37 and 36 yards on the team’s other three scoring drives.

Receiver Calvin Ridley, who has three catches for 42 yards, limped off in the second quarter with an ankle injury. The Falcons have ruled him out for the second half. Julio Jones has four catches for 85 yards.

Ryan is 13-of-19 for 197 yards and an interception.

Curtis Samuel has the Panthers’ two touchdowns, scoring on a 12-yard run and on a 29-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater on a flea flicker. Bridgewater is 7-for-8 for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Samuel has five touches for 55 yards.

Donte Jackson has an interception of Ryan, the only possession the Falcons failed to score on. Jackson, though, now is questionable to return with a toe injury.