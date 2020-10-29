Giants player tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Giants announced Thursday that a member of their roster has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the team, they were informed of the positive test late on Wednesday night and began the contact tracing process. Close contacts of the player were notified and told not to come to the team’s facility on Thursday.

NFL Media reports that group includes all but four of the team’s offensive linemen as the player who tested positive is a lineman. Teams must have eight offensive linemen available for games to move forward.

The team’s facility remains open and the team is scheduled to practice as scheduled. The infected player and the other close contacts will participate in meetings remotely.

The Giants are scheduled to play the Buccaneers on Monday night and there’s been no indication that there will be a change in schedule for that game.