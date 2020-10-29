JaMycal Hasty turned down other teams, now getting his chance with the 49ers

Getty Images

At the start of this season, 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty was making $8,400 a week on the practice squad, and multiple other teams asked him to sign on their active rosters, where the league minimum salary is $35,882 a week. He turned it down.

Hasty, an undrafted rookie from Baylor, thought his best chance of having a long career in the NFL was in San Francisco, and agent Scott Casterline said he let other teams know Hasty was staying put.

“It was real quick,” Casterline told NBC Sports Bay Area. “He came to the conclusion, ‘I want to be here.’ And I agreed with him. The 49ers have a really solid front office, and they’re straight-up guys. I like to deal with them. He saw that, too. The atmosphere there with Shanahan and the team, it was a relatively easy decision for him.”

At the time, Hasty didn’t appear to have a clear path to getting on the field, given that Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson were all ahead of him on the running back depth chart. But now McKinnon is the only healthy one in that group, and Hasty is on the active roster, getting playing time and may see an increased role on Sunday against the Seahawks.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said he told Hasty that he’d have a future if he stayed with the 49ers, and Hasty listened.

“We can sell to a person why he might be better for us than other teams,” Shanahan said.

With 103 yards on 20 carries so far this season, Hasty is looking like he’s a good fit in Shanahan’s offense.