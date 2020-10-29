Jared Goff: It would be good to make it a Los Angeles three-peat

Getty Images

It’s been a triumphant month for sports teams in Los Angeles.

The Lakers won the NBA title on October 11 and the Dodgers finished off the Rays to become World Series champs on Tuesday night. After the Dodgers won, Rams quarterback Jared Goff texted congratulations to some players on the team and said Clay Bellinger texted him back to say “it’s your turn now.”

Goff said the team has picked up on that idea and wants to run with it.

“It’s something that’s really exciting for the city right now,” Goff said, via Kevin Modesti of the Orange County Register. “It would be good to make it a little three-peat with us involved. It’s definitely something we’re conscious of.”

Goff said he thinks the team has all the pieces to make a run at extending the city’s run of success, but acknowledged that “it’s a little early” to start thinking about the Super Bowl. That won’t change after Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but a win would make them 6-2 and that’s a good way to start the second half of a season.