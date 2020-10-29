Joe Judge: No concern about not playing Monday

Getty Images

The Giants learned that guard Will Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 late on Wednesday night and all but four of the team’s other offensive linemen are out of the building on Thursday as a result of contact tracing, but that won’t stop them from moving forward with practice.

Head coach Joe Judge said that the team expects to move forward with Monday’s game against the Buccaneers as well. Judge said at his Thursday press conference that the team is not concerned about a possible change to the schedule.

“We have none right now,” Judge said, via SNY. “We’re expecting to play Monday night and that’s our mindset.”

The NFL’s protocols for this season require teams to dress eight offensive linemen for games and that would be problematic for the Giants if their linemen were deemed high risk contacts of Hernandez because they’d need to quarantine for five days. Multiple reports indicate that neither those players nor two assistant coaches who are home on Thursday are in that category and Judge said “we’re optimistic to get all these guys back” for Monday.

Meetings will take place remotely on Thursday and Judge said the team’s players will be wearing face coverings during practice as required by the league’s intensive protocols for work in the wake of positive tests or exposure to COVID-19.