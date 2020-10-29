Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams miss another Bengals practice

Getty Images

It’s looking like the Bengals have a good chance of playing without running back Joe Mixon against the Titans this weekend.

Mixon missed practice on Thursday with the foot injury that he picked up in Week 6. He has not practiced since getting hurt and missed last Sunday’s loss to the Browns as well.

The Bengals were also without three offensive linemen for the second straight day. Left tackle Jonah Williams (neck), right tackle Bobby Hart (knee), and center Trey Hopkins (concussion) joined Mixon on the sidelines.

Cincinnati acquired offensive lineman B.J. Finney when they dealt defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks this week, but Finney will not be eligible to play this week because of the timing of the deal.