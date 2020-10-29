Julio Jones has second-most receiving yards in NFL history through 10 seasons

Getty Images

Falcons star receiver Julio Jones has his third 100-yard game of the season.

He has caught five passes for 108 yards tonight.

That gives Jones 12,680 career yards.

That’s the second-most receiving yards in NFL history by a player in his first 10 seasons, according to NFL Research. Jones passed Torry Holt, who had 12,660 receiving yards in his first 10 seasons.

Only Jerry Rice has more receiving yards in his first 10 seasons, with Rice going for 13,275.

The Falcons lead the Panthers 19-17 in the third quarter.