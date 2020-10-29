Melvin Gordon on DUI: I’m sorry I was even in that situation

Getty Images

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon spoke to reporters on Wednesday for the first time since his DUI arrest on October 13.

Gordon missed the team’s game that week because he had strep throat, but returned to action against the Chiefs in a losing effort last Sunday. Gordon said that he was “very apologetic” about the arrest and explained why he didn’t say something to the team’s fans sooner.

“Because of the legal things, I haven’t been able to publicly say what I needed to say, but to put it out [there], I am sorry I was even in the situation,” Gordon said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “I don’t want people to feel like, ‘Because Melvin didn’t say anything or didn’t speak out, he’s not apologetic about the situation.’ That’s not the case at all. . . . Obviously, I try my best to walk a straight line and lead by example. I’m a little upset I even put myself in this situation. I had a hard time just dealing with it myself — never been in trouble before. To the people of Denver and everyone, I just don’t want anyone to feel like I don’t care and [think], ‘Oh, he has money, he doesn’t care.’ I do. I’m not happy I was in that situation.”

Gordon will not face punishment from the Broncos for the arrest, but is likely to be disciplined by the league once his case is resolved. Gordon said he will “deal with that when you have to deal with it” and is focused on this week’s matchup with the Chargers.

It’s a reunion for Gordon, who left one AFC West team for the other this offseason, and it’s a big game for the 2-4 Broncos’ hopes of hanging around the playoff race.