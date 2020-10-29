Michael Thomas returns to practice for the Saints

Getty Images

Saints receiver Michael Thomas last played in Week One. It remains to be seen whether he’ll play in Week Eight, at Chicago.

Thomas has taken a step in that direction on Thursday, returning to practice for the first time in eight days.

In addition to the ankle injury Thomas sustained during the first game of the season, Thomas recently has developed a hamstring problem. He was limited last Wednesday before not practicing on Thursday and Friday.

Last weekend, ESPN reported that Thomas likely wouldn’t play this weekend against the Bears. In response, a source with knowledge of the situation said that only Thomas knows how his hamstring is feeling, and that he doesn’t know how it will feel in a week.

It’s unclear whether Thomas will be listed as fully participating in practice or practicing on a limited basis.

The Saints visit the Bears this week before traveling to Tampa in Week Nine for a Sunday night showdown with the Buccaneers.