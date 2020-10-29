Myles Garrett not practicing again, Browns confident he’ll play

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was named the AFC’s defensive player of the month on Wednesday, but he won’t be celebrating on the practice field.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Garrett will sit out practice for the second straight day with an ankle issue. Stefanski said on Wednesday that the team is being cautious and repeated that on Thursday while saying he is confident Garrett will play against the Raiders on Sunday.

“He’s been a game-changer,” Stefanski said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan. “He’s change the game many times this season. He knows that we’re counting on him. He’s the straw that stirs the drink.”

Garrett is on a streak of six games with a sack and had a pair of them in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals to give him an NFL-best nine on the season.