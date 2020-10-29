Myles Garrett snags AFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spent a lot of time in opposing backfields over the last four weeks.

Garrett had sacks in each of Cleveland’s four games in October and bookended the month with two-sack performances in wins over the Cowboys and Bengals. That left him with six sacks for the month, a six-game sack streak and an NFL-best nine sacks to this point in the season.

He also had 14 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and a pair of forced fumbles to fill out the stat sheet.

Garrett was named the AFC defensive player of the month on Thursday in recognition of that work. It’s a first for Garrett, but there will likely be a lot more accolades coming his way if the next nine games look like the first seven.