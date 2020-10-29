NFL names Justin Herbert October’s top offensive rookie

Getty Images

Justin Herbert didn’t open the season as the Chargers’ starting quarterback, but he took over for an injured Tyrod Taylor in Week 2 and it doesn’t look like he’ll be giving up the job anytime soon.

Herbert was 67-of-102 for 901 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception over the team’s last three games. He also ran 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

That win was the Chargers’ first since Herbert became their starter and he also set a new personal best with 347 passing yards against Jacksonville.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Herbert has been named the league’s top offensive rookie for October. More of the same over the final two months of the season should have him in the running for the yearly award as well.